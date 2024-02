By Shaela World & Angel Turner

The Emery High cheerleaders will be performing all of their routines from this year at their spring show on March 6 at 6 p.m.

They will have a few other teams perform as well. Those teams are Show Time Dance, CVMS cheerleaders, SRMS cheerleaders, LaRae’s tumbling, and the Miss Emery royalty.

Come watch them perform one last time as a team. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcome.