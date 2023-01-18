Bruin Point Celebrates Christmas

Carbon School District Press Release

In the spirit of Christmas, the students and faculty at Bruin Point Elementary held a Christmas door decoration competition in the weeks leading up to the holiday break. Each class chose a theme/idea and decorated it together with their teacher. Each classroom got a unique award for their excellent designs, including “Best Door ‘Hands Down,’” “Best Man Cave” and other whimsical awards.

Additionally, the school had a Christmas tree full of winter hats and gloves. There were enough items for each student at the school to have one. The hats and gloves were donated by town locals, including Kathy Bean, Mary Clark, Francis Harris, Dena Cline, Marie Owens, Rayleen Hardy and Rikki Palmer.