Carbon School District Press Release

It was a relaxed, friendly atmosphere at Bruin Point Elementary on Thursday evening as students, family, friends and community members were invited to support Bruin Point’s PTO sponsored bingo night fundraiser.

There were concessions available for purchase, and the bingo prizes were donated by local businesses. Laughter, happy conversations and the occasional yell of, “BINGO!” helped maintain the atmosphere throughout the entirety of the event.