Earth Celebrated with East Carbon Planting

The C.A.R.E. Coalition hosted the Community Connections Planting Party to celebrate Earth Day locally on Monday, April 17.

Those that were interested in participating were invited to bring the family and celebrate in East Carbon and Sunnyside by planting flowers. The planting began at 6:30 p.m. on Geneva Drive in East Carbon. The event was free and refreshments were provided to participants.

“Thank you to all who supported our Community Connections Planting Party in East Carbon and Sunnyside last night. It’s always fun to get your hands dirt to beautify our community,” the coalition shared.

The C.A.R.E. Coalition also extended appreciation to Sutherlands in Price for donating the flowers.