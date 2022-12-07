Building Blocks Daycare Announces Child and Adult Food Program Sponsorship

Press Release

The Building Block’s Corner Daycare, located at 130 North 200 East in Price, recently announced a sponsorship of the Child and Adult Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all eligible, enrolled children or adults at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, employees and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complain Form (AD-3027) found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint or at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400

Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) fax: (202) 609-7442; or

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.