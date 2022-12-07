Rep. Albrecht Wraps Up 2022

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas

I hope you have a happy holiday season and a very merry Christmas and happy New Year! This is an exciting time of year and an opportunity to reflect on our many blessings. May this month be filled with joy and time spent with your loved ones.

2023 Legislative Survey

As your elected official, it is my duty to represent the feelings and opinions of our district. Please take a few minutes to share your thoughts with me. Your answers will help me as I vote on bills during the 2023 General Session. Go to the following link to take the survey: https://utahhouse.questionpro.com/HD70

Legislative Interim Meetings

November Interim was the last of the year. The legislature won’t meet again until Jan. 17 for the start of the 2023 General Session. My colleagues and I have worked hard this Interim to tackle some of Utah’s most challenging issues and prepare for the 2023 Legislative Session. You can read the highlights of last month’s Interim meetings at https://le.utah.gov/interim/2022/pdf/00004678.pdf. I look forward to continuing our efforts in 2023!

Changes to House District 70

Starting in January, House District 70 will change boundaries. Use this link to see which legislative district you live in: https://le.utah.gov/GIS/findDistrict2022.jsp

For those of you whose boundaries have changed, thank you for letting me represent you for the past six years. I know you will be in good hands. To subscribe to your new representative’s newsletter, find their name at https://house.utleg.gov/house-members/

Opportunities to Give Back

December is often referred to as the “Month of Giving.” As this time of year is full of gifting to family and friends, I hope each of us will think of ways to serve those less fortunate around us. Together, we can make Utah a better place for everyone!

Get started by checking out the list found at www.justserve.org/projects.

As always, thank you for the opportunity to represent you in the Utah House of Representatives. I look forward to serving new constituents in Piute, Beaver and Iron counties for the next two years. To my former constituents in Emery, Grand and Sanpete, thank you for the opportunity to serve you the past six years.

Feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns by calling or texting me at (435) 979-6578 or by email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov.