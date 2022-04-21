Burglary Complaint Leads to Felony Arrests

CCSO Press Release

On April 15, 2022, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary complaint located on Soldier Creek Road. The property owners had noticed that some of their belongings were missing and other items had been moved to other locations on the property. The owners contacted Price Dispatch and Deputy Nathan Hepworth responded. Deputy Hepworth met with the victims who advised that several personal items were missing from the residence. Deputy Hepworth was also advised of a second residence on Soldier Creek Road where several other items were reported missing. Both properties had signs of forced entry.

On the morning of April 16, 2022, the property owner once again called Price Dispatch to report a suspicious vehicle at one of the burglarized properties. Deputy Hepworth was able to make contact with the driver of the vehicle prior to it leaving the scene. The tire tracks and vehicle width were consistent with the tracks photographed the previous day. The vehicle owner and vehicle were searched. Deputy Hepworth located keys, burglary tools, binoculars, a furniture moving kit, and other items during the search.

The suspect was also found to have an active arrest warrant and was taken into custody. With the assistance of Deputy Taylor Cox, a search warrant was prepared by Deputy Hepworth and approved by the Court to search the residence and property of the suspect who lived in Wellington. During the search of the property a significant amount of stolen items were positively identified and recovered. Along with the stolen property, various drugs and items of paraphernalia were also seized.

At the end of the investigation, Deputies booked one adult female and one adult male into the Carbon County Jail for the following offenses:

Burglary of a Dwelling, a Second Degree Felony (X2), Burglary, a Third Degree Felony, Theft, a Second Degree Felony, Unlawful Possession of Another’s Identification, a Third Degree Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class A Misdemeanor and Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class B Misdemeanor. (All charges will be formally screened by the Carbon County Attorney’s Office).