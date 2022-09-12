Business Spotlight: Carbon Medical Service

This business spotlight is brought to you in collaboration with AJB Broadcasting.

Press Release

Providing health services to Carbon County for longer than most of us have been alive, Carbon Medical Service in Sunnyside, Helper and Price will be celebrating 70 years in business on Sept. 17. This free community celebration will take place at the Carbon County Event Center from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will focus on showing the community just how much appreciation Carbon Medical has for its patients and the community it serves.

“I believe we are the oldest health center in the state of Utah,” said Carbon Medical CEO Carolyn Abeyta. Carbon Medical opened in 1952 in Dragerton as part of the Kaiser Permanente Dragerton Hospital. That building would remain until 1972 when that particular wooden structure was torn down and Carbon Medical built a clinic on the same site. During this time, Carbon Medical Service was run by the United Mine Workers of America.

“As local mines began to close in the 1980s, it became difficult for the clinic to remain in operation,” explained Abeyta. “So in 1992, Carbon Medical applied for funding through the Health Resource and Service Administration (HRSA).” The success of this application allowed Carbon Medical to begin serving patients on a sliding fee scale dependent upon their income and family size.

“This program has assisted us in aiding the most vulnerable patients,” said Abeyta. “These grants allow us to provide quality health care despite a patient’s financial situation.” In addition to the scale, Carbon Medical accepts Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance. Carbon Medical Service has always served Carbon and Emery counties and has worked to expand its coverage and access by opening clinics in Helper and Price.

In 2019, a new clinic was built in Sunnyside with grant funding from HRSA, which now allows the clinics to serve approximately 4,000 patients in the Carbon Corridor.

“We have expanded our services to include medical, behavioral health, pharmacy and dental services,” said Abeyta. Clinic officials include: CMO Dr. Cam Williams, MD; Dr. Doug Perkins, DO; Joe Morrison, DNP; Dylan Taylor, PA-C; Jordan Tatton, DNP; Kourtney Atwood, DNP; Haven Halk, FNP; Jeff Cowley, DNP; Russell Scow, PhamD; Mike Smith, PharmD; Behavioral Health Director Dane Keil, CMHC; Devin Edwards, LCSW; Gypsie Delgado, LCSW; Dan Gibson, CMHC; and Dannette Moynier, LCSW. Dental services at Carbon Medical are provided by Dr. Jordan Kofoed, DDS and hygienist Misty Metelko.

Please join the staff of all three Carbon Medical Clinics on Sept. 17 for an amazing community celebration. This event will be exciting for the whole family, including food vendors, a wine and beer bar, two live bands, bounce houses for the kids, and an inside “drive in” movie with free popcorn and cotton candy to end the night.

Brittany Zele, who has been with the company for nine years, said, “We are so excited to be able to put together a family fun event for our community, and we hope everyone will find time to celebrate with us!”

For 70 years, it has been Carbon Medical’s mission to provide access to quality health care for all.