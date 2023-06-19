Business Spotlight Shined on Friar Tuck’s Barbershop

Kylee Howell, owner and proprietor of Friar Tuck’s Barbershop in Helper, was eager to present her shop as a business spotlight during the June Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) luncheon that was hosted Thursday afternoon.

Howell grew up in Carbon County and her mom and uncle both owned similar shops. Though it was a family business of sorts, Howell spent her early years of life not wanting to be a barber herself. She had a different career in her early 20s and realized that she did not enjoy it. Following her own experience at a barbershop, she spoke with her spouse, who supported her decision to quit her job and go to barber school.

Howell and her wife, Jennifer, returned to Carbon County two years ago and Howell stated that she is very happy to be back in her hometown. She loves cutting hair, but under the beard and hair she sees the person that is underneath. Howell truly enjoys having people come and sit in her chair and share their experiences. Friar Tuck’s is a barbershop, but it is also a community and an experience, according to Howell.

Howell also always tries to do something to give back, working in donations and nonprofits. She had previously volunteered to give haircuts to the youth and said that giving someone the haircut they choose gave them confidence to apply for a job, reconnect with family and do other things that are beautiful for the community.

Not stopping at haircuts, those that visit Friar Tuck’s can be treated to beard trims as well. Howell is schooled in straight razor shaves and said that when women get them, it is great for exfoliating. Howell emphasized that anybody is welcome in the shop.

“If the barber pole is spinning, I’m there, so I hope to see you there,” Howell shared.

Friar Tuck’s Barbershop is located at 110 South Main Street in Helper and is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Haircuts can be booked at helperhaircut.com and the barbershop can be contacted at (435) 261-2819.