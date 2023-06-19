Holly H. Wright, age 66, passed away June 4, 2023, in Salt Lake City, UT of cancer. She was born May 29, 1957, in Dragerton, UT, to Lynn Pettit and Valynn Christiansen Huntsman. As a child, she moved from Sunnyside, UT, to Eagle Mountain, CA, to Green River, WY, and back to Price, UT, with her family.

Holly was a proud graduate of Carbon High School’s Class of 1975, in Price, UT (Go, Dinos!). She attended the College of Eastern Utah (CEU). She was one of the first female police officers with the West Valley Police Department, joining April 11, 1983, and retiring May 12, 2006. She mentored many women and men in law enforcement and considered that her greatest privilege. Holly proudly served the citizens of West Valley City with distinction and honor in many roles.

On July 16, 1983, she married Jeffrey Crawford Wright in South Salt Lake City UT; he died March 23, 2014. They met on a blind date (just like Holly’s parents) and that was IT. Holly loved and missed her beloved husband and when it was time, she was ready to reunite with him. They were longtime residents of South Salt Lake, where her husband served as a police officer. She was an RV enthusiast and she golfed because it gave her an excuse to be outside with friends. She loved visiting oceans, rivers, beaches and national parks. She adored all animals, providing support when she couldn’t adopt them herself.

Survived by her sister, Nori Huntsman (William Hunter Finch), West Valley City, UT; Robert (Jacqueline) Wright, brother-in-law, La Quinta, CA; Meliss Holloway, Scofield, UT, and Michael Ann Wright, Fort Worth, TX, sisters’-in-law; and nieces, Andrea Mae (Paul) Matlin, Hanna Rose and Natalie Elizabeth Wright; nephew, Joseph Robert (Michelle) Wright; and her dog, Kaya. Her neighbors watched out for Holly and did a lot for her through the years. They are very much appreciated.

Preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Dale Keith Huntsman.

A wake will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84106. Guests are encouraged to use parking and entrance located on the north side of the building.

Wear bright colors, enjoy food and drink, and rest assured she made her sister promise there would be NO speeches, just quiet conversations. Holly chose cremation and to be scattered in the places she found joy, traveling with Jeff.

Remembrances in Holly’s name can be made to the charity of your choice, or you can go out to dinner and offer her a toast.