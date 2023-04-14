Byerly No-Nos Spartans on Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

Carbon and Emery met for the first time on the diamond on Thursday. Prior to the game, Emery’s head coach Dalen Johnson said a few words about the five seniors on the team, Aspen Taylor, Jalynn Fox, Alivia Christman, Madi Thomas and Emjae Adair.

Then, it was time to play ball. Both pitchers looked sharp early on, ending in a scoreless first. Then, disaster struck for Emery as three errors in a single inning turned into six runs.

That would be all the room Carbon would need as Haven Byerly was on her ‘A’ game. Byerly pitched a no-hitter and only allowed two baserunners, one on a walk and the other one a dropped third-strike error. The Lady Spartans were consistently off balance as Byerly compiled 13 strikeouts in the no-no. Carbon added a few more runs to win 9-0.

At the dish, Gabby Vasquez was smoking the ball. She went 3-5 with a double while Brielle Sandoval hit a triple. Adri Abeyta led the team with three RBIs in her 2-4 effort at the plate. Meanwhile, Makayla Scovill finished 2-5. On the other side, Taylor was much better in the circle than the score suggests. Only two of the nine runs allowed were earned.

Carbon (6-4, 3-0) will wrap up the week at Morgan (3-3) on Friday. The Spartans (7-7, 3-3), on the other hand, will play in the Payson Tournament this weekend.