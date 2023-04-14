Dinos Pick Up First Match Win

ETV News Stock Photos by Traci Bishop

Dino tennis was busy this week with three matches in three days. The tiresome stretch did not start the way Carbon hoped after the Dinos fell to Grand in Moab 0-5. Cameron Jones was the closest Dino to picking up a set. He lost 6-7 (3-7), 2-6 in first singles. Nick Bryner picked up a couple games, but that would be it, falling 0-6, 3-6 in second singles. Everyone else lost 0-6, 0-6.

Then, on Wednesday, Carbon returned home to play Delta. It was a close match, but Carbon stole the edge to win, 3-2. Dresden Miller picked up a big win in second singles 6-0, 6-1. Then, in first doubles, Memphis Howell and Bryner took care of business 7-5, 6-0. The pivotal match came down to a tiebreaker in third singles. Dylan Black persevered with a huge 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (12-10) victory. Jones fell 3-6, 6-2, 3-6 in first singles while Judson Varner and Hayden Todachinnie fell 2-6, 3-6 in second doubles.

Back on the road on Thursday, the Dinos headed to Gunnison Valley. The Bulldogs controlled the match in this one and went on to win 4-1. The only Dinos to pick up the victory were Howell and Bryner in first doubles, 6-3, 6-4. Everyone else struggled to find consistent success. Full results can be found here.

Carbon will have a similar schedule next week. The Dinos will go to San Juan on Tuesday and Union on Wednesday. They will then face South Sevier at home on Thursday.