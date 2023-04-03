Byerly Shuts Down Manti

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos hit the road on Friday afternoon to take on the Templars. Carbon was efficient both at the plate and in the field in this one.

Makayla Scovill led off the game with a double and came around to score. She would finish 5-5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. In the second, Gabby Vasquez went yard for a two-run homerun to make it 4-0.

Haven Byerly, meanwhile, was nearly untouchable in the circle. Incredibly, she struck out 14 of the 15 batters she faced. In her five innings, she only gave up two hits and two walks. The bats broke through in the top of the fifth, leading to eight runs, which gave the Dinos the 13-0 victory by mercy rule.

Vasquez, Reese Ardohain and Brielle Sandoval all led the team with three RBIs each. In addition, the latter also hit a homerun in the contest. Jenna Richard added two RBIs while Byerly and Adri Abeyta each went 1-2 at the plate with a double. Carbon put together great at-bats against the Templars, tallying 12 hits and nine walks in five innings.

After a week off for spring break, Carbon (4-4, 1-0) will host Richfield (6-5, 1-2) on Wednesday, April 12.