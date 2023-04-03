Easter Fun Hops Into Wellington

Children of all ages filled the Wellington City Park on Saturday morning for some springtime fun with the city’s annual Easter egg hunt.

Each year, this hunt is widely successful, with many from nearby gathering to snatch up the colorful eggs in their respective age groups and enjoy what is inside. Along with delicious treats, certain eggs contained slips of paper to redeem for larger prizes.

These prizes are courtesy of an anonymous donor, who the city expressed great appreciation for. Prizes ranged from plush animals and coloring books to outside toys.

“Thanks for all the help in filling eggs and helping make the Easter egg hunt happen,” Wellington City staff shared.