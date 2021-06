Below is a list of those citizens who have filed for candidacy with the City of Green River, the office they have filed for and the term limit of that office.

Mayor – four (4) year term

Travis Bacon

Ren Lloyd Hatt

City Council – four (4) year term

Larry Packer

Amanda Dinkins

Michael Silliman

Jonnie Gallagher

Ben Lehnhoff

Conae Black, CMC

Green River City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 30, 2021.