The Green River Local Building Authority will hold a public hearing on Tuesday July 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the City Council Chambers, 460 East Main Street in Green River, Utah. The purpose of the public hearing is to hear public comment on the disposition of city owned real property, the Green River Medical Center, located at 585 West Main Street, Green River, Utah.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 30, 2021.