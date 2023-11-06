Candidates Introduced at Emery County Republican Barbecue

By Julie Johansen

Declared candidates for the 2024 election had an opportunity to introduce themselves and address their platforms at a barbecue sponsored by the Emery County Republican Party on Saturday, Nov. 4. The barbecue was hosted at the senior citizen center in Huntington.

As the event began, Emery County Republican Party Chair Jesse Sloan welcomed attendees and stated his reasons for being a Republican. He began introducing candidates, stating that he would be following the order of the names listed on the ballots. County candidates were the first to speak.

Travis Bacon, seeking the position of Emery County Commissioner, introduced himself and stated his intention to seek election. Chris Bell, incumbent Emery County Assessor, stated she loves her job and that her office does not set tax rates but rather sets market values on property. It was unfavorable for the county to see the tax increases set by the state. Next, Commissioner Kevin Jensen called for Republicans with deep convictions. He continued, calling for a stop to the threats and pressuring, stating this is a battle of ideologies, not people.

Tom Hansen announced his intention to again seek election for State Representative from District 67, which includes Emery, Carbon, Grand and Duchesne counties. He feels there is a lot to change on the state level. Hansen said he wants to serve for the people, not with his own purpose. He hopes to be able to return many of the tax dollars back to the people.

Next, candidates for US Congress in attendance were given the opportunity to speak to the audience. A representative from John Curtis’ campaign pointed out some of the highlights of Rep. Curtis’ time serving Utah. He spoke about Curtis forming of the Conservative Climate Caucus, which has united several Democrats to agree with this focus.

Carolyn Phippen, former advisor for Senator Mike Lee, spoke about problems that we all recognize. Her main area of concern is the growing debt of the nation and the size of that debt. She also spoke about the crisis at the southern border, and her feeling that is it controlled by the cartel.

Caleb Worthen, campaign manager for former Speaker of the House Brad Wilson, spoke about Wilson’s feelings on land and water issues and his excitement for caucuses.

Josh Randall, an accountant and audit manager, said he was new to the political races, but his platform is faith, family, and living within our means. He added, “Utah values need to find a way to D.C.”

Rod Bird Jr., Mayor of Roosevelt, announced his candidacy to fill the vacancy left by Senator Mitt Romney. He too called for a balanced budget and core values, and to cease overreach in government.

Trent Stagg, Mayor of Riverton, stated he is not afraid to say no. He has demonstrated this in the mayor’s office for 10 years. Three points of his platform included smaller government, stronger families and stronger economy.

Chairman Sloan closed the meeting by thanking those who had traveled distances and everyone who attended.