Candland Mountain Trail Successfully Re-Constructed

In the monthly newsletter for the Manti-La Sal National Forest, the Sanpete, Ferron and Price ranger districts were briefly reported on.

The Manti-La Sal Happenings explained that recreation crews from the north zone were successful in a project that entailed rebuilding and re-contouring the lower part of the Candland Mountain Trail over the summer.

“The trail had been disturbed by a project to remove dead and dying trees from the surrounding timber stand,” the newsletter explained.

Once the dead material had been removed and the piles were fueled and burned, the trail was then ready for the reconstruction phase. The work was completed this summer and the trail is now open.

The trail is available for non-motorized users from Highway 31 to the top of Candland Mountain.