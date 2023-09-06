Government Agencies Report to Emery County Public Lands

By Julie Johansen

Chairman Rod Player began the Emery County Public Lands Council meeting by reviewing the council’s field trip in August. Although the weather was uncooperative, they were able to view logging sites along the skyline from Ferron Canyon to the Orangeville/Ephraim junction. Because of the rain, they went to the Ephraim Forest Service Office and spoke with forest officials about the future plans and prospects of the timber sales on the Manti-La Sal National Forest.

Kyle Beagley, Bureau of Land Management, began the agency reports. He reported that air surveys are happening now on the land exchanges required by the Dingell Act. They are inspecting 150 parcels of School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA) land and are hoping to meet the completion date by January. He also spoke about the success of scan to pay for campgrounds in the Buckhorn Wash area. Chairman Player added that if the app has been downloaded, you don’t even need service to use the app.

Then, Beagley spoke about the anticipation of the solar eclipse on Oct. 14 and the impact it could have on Emery County, especially the Goblin Valley area. New interpretive signs have been placed for the Jurassic National Monument. He gave an update on the Desolation Canyon Fire of 300 acres and the difficulty of fighting the fire. He said that fire retardant has been flown in to help keep the fire of from private property.

Marc Stilson, Utah State Water Engineer, reported that the Colorado River Water Council is looking for nominations for someone to serve this area on the council.

Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining representatives Karin Madsen and Travis Gray reviewed the fire in Lila Canyon Mine that has been burning for nearly one year. There is still no mining, but they are recapturing the mine site by drill from the top.

Gray reported that Urban Oil and Gas bought out Conoco Phillips and that has brought advantages to the area. Oil production in Utah reached a record high in 2022 and seems to be on that same track for 2023. However, coal bed methane gas seems to decline about 12-15% each year.

Chris Wood, Department of Wildlife Resources, stated that their focus is on fishing at the present time. He announced a Water Fowl Clinic on Sept. 30. Families are invited and prizes are going to be given at the event. He also related a recent Bass Blitz on the San Rafael.

When questioned about bison on the Tavaputs, Wood replied that none have been harvested this summer. He was uncertain the reason they have all stayed on private lands, but private land tags are being offered for $50 each with the landowner’s permission to hunt. Over the counter tags are also available for $450.

Forest Ranger Daren Olsen expressed appreciation for the field trip on the forest. He then emphasized the importance of comments on the Forest Service Plan. The comment period is for 90 days and ends about Nov. 16. The last plan was done in 1986.

The plan has four options, from do nothing to extreme changes. Anyone interested can view the plan on the Forest Service website. Open houses will also be held, with one on Sept. 20 at the Emery Country administration building.

The Utah Outdoor Recreation Department is hiring. This recently-created government division is needing to fill various positions. Grants are also available that could be helpful for things needed on public lands in Emery County.