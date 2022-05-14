Can’t Keep Up

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon and Juan Diego met in the semi-final game of the 3A State Baseball Tournament on Friday afternoon. The Soaring Eagle struck first with four runs in the second inning. Carbon then answered back with the latter part of the batting order in the bottom half of the frame. A clutch RBI double by Braxtin Henrie continued the momentum as Chet Anderson drove in one and Rylan Hart brought in two. The Dinos would storm all the way back to overtake Juan Diego 5-4.

That would end the excitement for Carbon as Juan Diego quickly resumed control. The Soaring Eagle scored three runs in the third, two in the fourth and five more in the fifth. The Dinos could not stop the run away train that is Juan Diego. The Soaring Eagle has scored 63 runs in four playoff games and took this one handedly 14-6.

Carbon remains alive and will have to face American Leadership Academy at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. Carbon will need to win three straight games to capture the state title, a feat which the Dinos attempted last year and came up just one game short. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and etvnews.com/livesports.