Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week

We are thrilled to announce that this week’s student of the week is Josiah, an outstanding

8th-grade student. Josiah is a kind-hearted and hard-working student who is determined to achieve his academic and personal goals. He is known for his excellent work ethic and commitment to his studies. He comes to class prepared and is actively involved in class discussions, making insightful contributions that further enrich the learning experience for his classmates. He’s not one to shy away from asking questions or seeking clarification on any topic, always willing to help others understand the material. Josiah loves history, specifically German history. He applies his amazing work ethic outside of school and is on his way to being able to speak German fluently. Not only is Josiah a stellar student, but he is also a fantastic person to be around. He has a great sense of humor and is incredibly polite, making him well-liked among his peers and teachers alike.

We are proud to have Josiah as a member of our school community. He is an outstanding example of what it means to be a hardworking, kind, and committed student. Congratulations, Josiah, on being named this week’s student of the week!