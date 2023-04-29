Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week

Canyon View Middle School is excited to recognize Heston Grange as student of the week! Heston has worked hard this year and it has shown, specifically in reading math. Many faculty members have noticed his effort in the classroom, especially his Literacy class. His contribution to our school’s goals has helped his class win numerous awards, and his increase in reading will benefit him in the future. Heston is a joy to be around and is always one for a good-hearted bit of banter. He helps lighten the mood when it’s needed, but is able to settle in and work hard when necessary (except when it comes to rebounding against a girl, come on Heston!). Heston has incredible taste, especially when it comes to his shoes, #yeezyslides, my grandfather would be jealous and proud! Keep up the good work Heston, congratulations on all your achievements while at CVMS!