Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a grill fire on Friday evening at 6:20 p.m. The Helper Fire Department reported that the initial report was of a grill fire.

While crews were en route to the scene, the fire spread to a nearby structure. Fire units from Price and Wellington were then dispatched to assist.

Crews quickly arrived on scene and began to attack the fire, which was extinguished with no injuries. A standard investigation is underway.