Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week

Ruben Acosta has taken the driver seat on his learning this year at Canyon View. He set specific goals and has taken the time and effort to achieve them. He has made incredible growth in both math and reading every quarter and helped his Literacy class win school-wide challenges. Ruben lives a well-balanced life and enjoys spending time with family and friends.

Hesston McArthur is a remarkable student and has displayed an incredible amount of growth in his reading, demonstrating a commitment to learning. He is courageous, confident, and persistent, never giving up in the face of adversity. Hesston is an outstanding role model for all of his peers, and we are excited to see all of the amazing things that he will accomplish in the future.

Wyatt Fox has kept his eyes on the prize and made awesome progress in his Aleks topics early in the year. He pushed himself to keep his completion percentage high since then. He made good progress in his reading this year, achieving his goal and then exceeded that goal. Wyatt is passionate about doing the right thing and encourages others to be their best.