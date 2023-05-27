Green River Presents Smallest Graduating Class in School History

The Green River High School (GRHS) 2023 commencement exercises were hosted in the school’s auditorium on Thursday evening.

This year’s graduating class broke the record for the smallest group of graduates in one year, with a total of six students turning their tassels. With such a small group, each student was given the opportunity to speak. The graduates included Erick Aguilera, Abigail Erwin (salutatorian), Travis Hales, Kassidy Lehnhoff, Bridjer Meadows and Emily Roundy (valedictorian).

The ceremony began with Kassidy giving the welcome, followed by her fellow graduates, Hales, Aguilera, Meadows and Erwin, speaking. In Roundy’s speech, she took the time to highlight something positive about each of her classmates and how they got to know each other in such a tight-knit class.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to grow up anywhere but here,” Roundy stated.

After the students spoke, teacher and Green River Mayor Ren Hatt was welcomed to the stage. He imparted wisdom on his class, giving them keys to success that included making a plan and following goals. He also spoke on how the students were always there for one another.

“You’re generous to one another, and you take care of each other,” Hatt shared.

A slideshow followed, commemorating the graduating students, their time together and their families. GRHS Principal Kayce May-Riches then congratulated the students and invited Emery County School Board members to the stage to join her in presenting the diplomas and the graduates themselves.