Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week

Toni Brazier

Toni Brazier has been nominated for her incredible ability to advocate for herself and for the courage to ask for help. She has been working hard to meet her goals and has made excellent progress in both math and reading. Toni is also excelling in her writing goal as she is showing proficiency. She not only sets the bar high in the classroom, but also in the multiple sports she participates in. There’s no doubt she’ll achieve her goal and have her name added to the impressive list of girls who can dunk! Her energy is contagious and is eager to be the best player and teammate. She is a hilarious girl and is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face! A fun fact about her is she makes friendship bracelets (they are SO cute) and sells them! Oftentimes in ELA she is making a bracelet as she listens to the class novel. Congratulations, Toni, on all your achievements so far. We know you will continue to tackle any challenge ahead of you!

Bodee Norton

Bodee Norton has been nominated for his fantastic contributions to his school and its goals. He always makes sure to stay on top of his learning and maintains a great attitude anytime he is asked to help others. He is funny and enjoys doing a prank or two. His favorite pastime is dunking on anyone and everyone walking ahead of him in a doorway. Even though his hallway ballin’ skills are impressive, he can consistently make half-court shots like nothing! His passion for basketball is clear, but a lesser known talent of his happens on the golf course. He rounds out his life well by hunting and fishing and there’s no doubt he finds some way to add some competition to both. No matter what he does though, he always makes sure he has a good time! The Big Apple seems to hold a piece of his heart as he sticks with his beloved Yankees and Bulls through the good times and bad. Congratulations Bodee, our CVMS family is lucky to have you!