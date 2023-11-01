Veterans Day Celebration to Honor and Remember Our Heroes

Price City Press Release

The American Legion District 5 Southeast UAH Post 3, in collaboration with Price City and the generous assistance of community partners, is proud to announce a heartfelt Veterans Day Celebration dedicated to paying tribute to our nation’s veterans. This special event is scheduled to take place on Nov. 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the solemn surroundings of the Price City Peace Garden.

The Veterans Day Celebration promises to be a moving and patriotic event, featuring distinguished speakers and meaningful ceremonies. Among the program highlights, attendees can look forward to:

A special address by Veteran and Price City Councilman Rick Davis, acknowledging the bravery and sacrifice of our veterans.

An inspiring speech by American Legion Post 3 Commander Les Schultz, emphasizing the importance of supporting our servicemen and women.

A heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem, performed by the talented Angie Murray, setting the tone for a day of remembrance and respect.

A poignant flag ceremony and rifle volley, symbolizing the honor and commitment of our veterans and their service to our great nation.

In addition to these key elements, we are deeply grateful for the invaluable assistance of community partners who have made this event possible:

Price City Police Department

Price City Fire Department

Carbon County EMT

Price Scout Troop 282

The organizers extend a warm invitation to the public, encouraging everyone to attend this event and join together in showing our utmost respect and gratitude to our veterans. The Veterans Day Celebration at the Price City Peace Garden provides a meaningful opportunity for the community to come together and honor those who have sacrificed for our freedom.

Join us on this significant day to pay tribute to our veterans and express our gratitude for their unwavering dedication and service to our country.

For more information or questions about the event, please reach out to Price City Event Planner Megan Marshall at (435) 650-0698 or meganm@priceutah.net, or contact American Legion Post 3 Commander Les Schultz at (435) 630-8474 or les.randeeschultz@gmail.com.