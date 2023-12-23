Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week

Ever Stingerie

Ever Stingerie has been nominated for student of the week for her ability to work hard and stay on task. She takes pride in her learning and consistently makes the effort to maintain good grades. She even has set a goal for herself to maintain those good grades through high school! While she prefers getting lost in a good book, adding a creative touch to her designs comes in a close second and it’s no surprise that Art is her favorite class in school. Family is a priority of hers and is super protective of her little brother. Ever would do anything for him and takes pride in their close relationship. She is such a sweet girl and the teachers at Canyon View enjoy her contributions in class. Congratulations Ever, your hard work has been noticed!

Elijah Winter

Elijah Winter has been nominated for student of the week for his positive attitude and dedication to our school goals. He gives 100% whether it’s in PE, dunking on others in the hall, cross country, or any class he’s in. Teachers at Canyon View recognize his willingness to help out whenever needed, along with a smile! Eli has thoroughly enjoyed his time at our school, although he feels it would be a better place if there were a soccer team. Soccer runs through his family’s blood, along with crafty footwork on the pitch. When the snow hits creating a suboptimal playing field, Eli can be found cruising the mountainside on snowmobiles. Even though he enjoys working and staying busy, he still takes the time to recognize the simple things in life: sunsets, sunrises, and small towns. Congratulations Eli, you help make CVMS an enjoyable place!