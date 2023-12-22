Spartans Improve to 2-0 in Region Play

The Spartans dominated the court on Wednesday night by passing the ball and using their speed. There were 20 assists on the night for the Black and Gold with 12 steals and four blocks on the defensive side.

The big factor in this game was the beautiful transitions from offense to defense. Any time the Rabbits would miss or have a turnover, the Spartans were already at mid court with great positioning to score. The fast break was on point, leading to great passing and solid team play.

Emery was up 40-24 at the half. The defense would only allow four points in the third quarter, making it 54-28. Some younger players then received playing time to close out the game with a win, 62-39.

Luke Justice was the leading scorer for the Spartans with 16 points on 13 attempts, shooting 62%. He wasn’t selfish with the ball either, getting eight assists to his teammates. Zack Tuttle used his speed to get 14 points for his squad as well as six boards and two steals.

Mason Stilson did well on both sides, scoring 12 to go along with four assists and three steals. Wade Stilson was no slouch either with an impressive seven points, eight boards, two dimes, three steals and two blocks on the night. Matt Olsen came away with seven points as well, adding on seven rebounds and two assists.

The Spartans will get a short break over Christmas, but then they will play four games in just eight days. Next up, the team will travel to Vernal to face the Uintah Utes (5-4) on Friday, Dec. 29.