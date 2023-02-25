Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Jade Weyant

Jade sees a great teacher as someone who cares about each and every student. She recognizes qualities in a good student are to listen and respect their teachers as well as their peers. Jade represented CVMS at the district spelling bee and returned with a 3rd place finish. Congratulations on your accomplishment and work you have put in for success. Jade is in 4H, does track and spends time doing volunteer work. She is caring of her peers, always remembering others birthdays, and willing to help. Rumor has it that she’s an excellent cook and makes a top-notch Ramen dish! For fun she does speech and debate with her family. We here at CVMS look forward to what Jade will do with her drive to improve and are excited to recognize Jade as student of the week, congratulations Jade!

Audrey Livingston

Audrey is being recognized for student of the week for her outstanding work and contribution to CVMS. She is a self-motivated student who has set some high goals for herself and is on her way to achieve them all. She’s a natural leader and has helped encourage her literacy class to put their best foot forward. Audrey is a great story teller and may have a future in public speaking. She is active in volleyball, track, quiz bowl, yearbook, and student government. To relax outside school, she enjoys shopping for shoes and playing with her numerous animals at home. We here at CVMS appreciate Audrey working to support all of her classmates as we work together for all students to be successful. It is a joy to see Audrey’s achievements as a student at Canyon View and we are so glad she is here. Congratulations Audrey!