Spartans/’Cats Go Down to Wire

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Emery and Richfield met for the third time this season in the consolation game on Friday afternoon. The Spartans and ‘Cats split the season series, setting up the win or go home contest.

Court Moon dominated the early going with 10 first-quarter points. The Spartans matched the ‘Cats point for point until Richfield opened it up with a 10-2 run. Emery responded with its own 6-0 run to put it back to 22-20. The black and gold then took the lead, but a strong push by Richfield brought the Wildcats back on top 27-26 at the break.

As was the case all tournament, the Spartans could not get their offense going. Emery trailed by three after three and could not maintain a led. The Wildcats went up for good after a pair of three-pointers and went on to win 53-49.

Wade Stilson led the Spartans with 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Meanwhile, Brett Rasmussen scored 10 points and Creek Sharp added eight points and four rebounds off the bench. The season has come for an end for Emery with a 17-6 record.