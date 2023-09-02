Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Joey McElprang

Joey McElprang has been nominated for Student of the Week at Canyon View Middle School because of his desire and commitment to set a high standard for himself. He takes pride in his accomplishments and has the confidence to tackle obstacles, in both the classroom and football field. While he claims he doesn’t like work, his actions and results tell a different story. He values his family and it’s clear that a strong work ethic has been passed down. When the work is done, Joey enjoys gaming and could talk endlessly about it!

It’s clear that Joey knows what he wants by setting some fantastic goals, already smashing his STAR goal. He is able to keep his eye on the prize and not be distracted by road-blocks that pop up. CVMS has already seen his incredible hard work in the classroom and is excited to see him shine on the football field and wrestling mat!

Payton Johnson

Payton has been nominated for Student of the Week for his hard work and competitive spirit in the classroom. Those who know Payton would agree that a competitive side comes out anytime there’s a challenge in front of him. Whether it’s maxing out on the bench press, mastering the STAR test, or completing Aleks topics, Payton is the Slay-King! Since he has a hard time turning down a challenge, we can’t wait to hear him perform “Books of War” at the school’s talent show (clean version of course)!

Payton takes great pride to ensure he’s always useful and the faculty and staff at CVMS would agree. He’s a joy to be around and always puts his best foot forward. He has some awesome goals set for himself and there’s no doubt he is on his way to achieving every one of them, just keep listening to your wise mom!

Congratulations Joey and Payton for being the first of many to earn Canyon View Middle School’s Scholar Award!