Emery Thumps Rabbits

ETV News Stock Photo by Julie Johansen

The Lady Spartans won their region meet against Delta on Thursday. The road trip did not deter Emery as the team came home with the 4-2 victory.

Brooklynn Ekker opened things up with a battle in first singles. It took three sets, but Ekker walked away victorious (6-4, 3-6, 6-3). Cheyenne Bingham match quick work of her match in second singles, winning both sets 6-1. Chloe Wagner represented Emery in third singles, but was edged out 6-4 in both sets.

The Lady Spartans continued their winning ways in first doubles with Tailynn Minchey and Acelyn Migliori. Delta was no match as the duo took it 6-0, 6-3. Julia Peterson and Kallee Oliver got another win in second doubles (6-3, 7-5).

In third doubles, Taya Cowley and Lily Sorenson fought hard. After dropping the first set, the Spartans came back in the second. However, Delta shut the door in the third to take the match.

The Lady Spartans (3-4, 3-4 Region 12) will next host cross-county rival Carbon (3-4, 3-4 Region 12) on Sept. 7. The action will get underway in Castle Dale at 3 p.m.