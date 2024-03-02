Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Brody Olsen

Brody Olsen has been nominated for student of the week for his excellence in the classroom. He consistently meets our school goals and he sets his personal goals even higher. He is always up for a challenge and works hard to show individual growth. Brody is a genuine friend to others and is kind to his peers. He already possesses many essential skills that will help him to be successful in his future endeavors. Brody also has a creative mind and always submits the best presentations in class, especially if he’s able to create a video. Anytime he has free time, he enjoys using social media to live-stream various tips or tricks about passing a level on a game or how to take apart and fix different objects. While you won’t find him singing karaoke, he enjoys using his talent by playing music on the trombone, piano, drums or guitar. Congratulations Brody, your hardwork and creativity has made CV a great place to be!

Miguel Iturrio

Miguel Iturrio has been nominated for student of the week for his dedication to learning and keeping our school goals a priority. He consistently knows what he needs to do to achieve those goals and makes sure he puts forth the time and effort to complete the tasks. He’s a fantastic student and always comes to class with a smile. He catches on quickly to the content but also isn’t afraid to ask if he needs help or clarification. He’s a great classmate and is always up to the task to help others. Miguel values his friends and enjoys laughing and having a fun good time with them, yet he always takes the time to check in to see how everyone is doing. He enjoys utilizing his creativity whether it’s in art class or getting energy out by practicing new tricks. Canyon View is lucky to have a friendly and caring student like Miguel, congratulations!