Castle Heights Students “Squish” and Read

CHE Press Release

What do you get when you mix Squishmallows and reading? Highly motivated students who want to read all of the time. Carbon High School Sterling Scholar, Ada Bradford, sponsored a reading contest at Castle Heights Elementary. She challenged 5th grade students to read at least 600 pages of books in a series. For every 600 pages that they read, students received a ticket to enter a drawing to win Squishmallows. Students responded by reading hundreds and thousands of pages.

“I’m so proud of these students! We saw a tremendous improvement in the amount of students reading. The ultimate goal is to instill a love of reading in these students and I hope this challenge helped accomplish that. I’m super grateful to Ms. Pressett, the teachers, and the students who made this happen. It was awesome!” said Bradford.

Combined, the four classes read 98,700 pages in a month and a half.

“I was pleasantly surprised when my class took second place. My class had not been motivated and did not really participate in any contests held before January’s challenge. Ada’s enthusiasm made a huge difference. My students have a completely different attitude about reading at home each day and also in class when we read for stamina at the end of the day. Thank you Ada!” said Shannon Thompson, 5th grade teacher at Castle Heights.