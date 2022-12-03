Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Payton Marshall and Ambree Ungerman

Payton is kind, hard working and does anything she is asked to do. She asks great questions that help drive the class toward our goals. Her dedication to her team is inspiring, whether it is keeping stats for the football and wrestling teams or her team of friends and family. When she’s not working on her learning, she can be found riding horses, watching NCIS, or chowing down on a good steak. Payton is a joy to have in class and strives to be nice to everyone. CVMS is proud to recognize Payton and her accomplishments!

Ambree is a fantastic student and is a force to be reckoned with! Once she sets her mind to something she is unstoppable. She has made leaps and bounds in class once she sets her sights on the end goal. She’s not too picky when it comes to food or what she’s reading, but knows what she wants when it comes to her learning and has set some awesome goals for herself. She isn’t afraid to speak her mind and CVMS knows she will be successful and can’t wait to see all Ambree accomplishes.