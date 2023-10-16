Canyon View Spoils Senior Night

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Dinos welcomed Canyon View to the gridiron in a rare Thursday night game. The matchup marked the season finale and senior night for Carbon.

After recognizing this year’s senior athletes, the action got underway. The Dinos showed promise in the opening quarter, striking hard and fast as Paxton Falk scored off of a nine-yard run. The extra point by Luke Brady gave Carbon the early 7-0 lead.

However, it was all Canyon View from there. The Falcons responded just six seconds later off of a 65-yard pass to even things up at 7-7. Canyon View found the end zone three more times in the first quarter to take the 28-7 lead.

The injuries that have plagued the Dinos this season exasperated the bleeding in the second quarter as Canyon View added 21 more points to the board. The visiting Falcons took a comfortable 49-0 lead into the break and capped it off with another seven points in the third to win this one 56-7.

Junior Anthony Wilson was named the Tram Electric Player of the Game for his efforts in the matchup.

The loss moves the Dinos to 1-9 on the season and 0-5 in region play. Up next, Carbon will enter the first round of the state playoffs as the #12 seed. The Dinos will be pitted against #5 Grantsville (5-5, 3-2 3A North) on Friday, Oct. 20. Carbon will be on the road for the 6 p.m. matchup.