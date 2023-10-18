Canyon View Students of the Week

Ryleigh Whimpey

Ryleigh Whimpey is being celebrated as student of the week for her hard work and constant desire to improve. She has the goal to have straight A’s, always, and takes the responsibility to do what she can to earn good grades. Her bubbly personality creates a fun environment in the classroom and she’s always willing to help out! She’s rockin’ it as one of our school’s cheer captains; always goes above and beyond and supports her fellow teammates. Between cheer and school, she still finds time to bust a move on the dance floor. You usually can find her performing the latest TikTok dance or showing the newest dance moves she learned over the weekend. The talent doesn’t stop on the dance floor though as she has 5+ different parts in CVMS’ upcoming play, Finding Nemo. Canyon View is honored to have Ryleigh, and her many talents, walk our halls, congratulations!

Alan Salazar

Alan Salazar is being celebrated as student of the week for his hard work in the classroom and positive attitude. He may seem quiet and reserved at first, but once he’s around his friends the out-going personality shines through! He works hard in class and easily qualified for Top Cat at CVMS. Although P.E is his favorite class, his creative side takes over when given the opportunity to build things with his hands. Alan has set his sights on being a welder and his dedication to learning will ensure his future success, which will fund his purchase of a Dodge Hellcat! He is great at visualizing a final product, then is able to follow the steps needed to produce a masterpiece! Even though he can’t wait for all the awesome CTE classes at the high school next year, he will miss good ol’ Canyon View (even though he might not admit it). Canyon View will miss you as well, Alan. Congratulations on student of the week!