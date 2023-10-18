100th Birthday | Katherine (Katie) Blevins

Katherine (Katie) Blevins is 100 years loved!
Read all about this beautiful, tenacious, CENTENARIAN!
• Compassionate Nurse
• Faithful Friend
• Skilled seamstress
• Loves to dance
• Cribbage/card shark
• Funny joke teller
• Avid Utah Jazz fan
• Adventurous road tripper
• Never misses Cardinals or Rockies games
• Delicious Pie maker
• Nurturing Mother/Grandmother/Great-Grandmother
Join us on October 28th at 2:00 PM at the HEIRLOOM INN in Price, Utah for her 100th Birthday Celebration
Please NO GIFTS-JUST HUGS!