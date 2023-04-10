Captain Ekker Inducted Into UEMA Hall of Fame

Photo Courtesy of the Emery County Sheriff’s Office

By Julie Johansen

Captain Kyle Ekker of the Emery County Sheriff’s Office was inducted into the Utah Emergency Management Association (UEMA) Hall of Fame on March 23 at the association’s annual conference.

Individuals who receive this recognition are considered to be of significant stature and some of the most highly-regarded professional leaders in Utah. It is the highest level of recognition given to an individual by UEMA.

Ekker dedicated his life to Emery County and emergency management within the county. He retired in September of 2022 after serving for 27 years.

The UEMA award stated, “Kyle has dedicated his time to the mission of emergency management. He has been a true professional, honest to the core and upfront when things need to be said. Colleagues have very much appreciated working with him…”