Carbon Adult Education Hosts DWS

Carbon School District Press Release



On Jan. 30, Carbon Adult Education hosted two representatives from the Department of Workforce Services. This included Cheryl Karren, who is an Employment Counselor, and Sherida Burge, who is a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor.

The representatives and the adult students discussed employment opportunities and resources for training as well as obtaining and maintaining employment. The small group setting was perfect for encouraging the students to ask questions and receive personalized feedback. Adult education teacher Amy Higgs facilitated the meeting.