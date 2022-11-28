Carbon and Emery Remain Top Competitors *Photo Gallery*

Carbon, Grand and Gunnison Valley met the Spartans at the Emery Aquatic Center last week. It’s been a great start to the season for both Carbon and Emery swimmers and that trend continued on Tuesday.

The Lady Dinos won the 200 medley relay while the Lady Spartans took third. Emery answered back with a win in the 200 free relay, just ahead of Carbon in second. Then, the Lady Spartans won the 400 free relay with Carbon once more right on the Spartans’ tails.

Emery’s boys came in first in the 200 medley relay followed by Carbon in second. The teams flipped in the 200 free, with Carbon in first and Emery in second. In the 400 free relay, Emery came in second with Carbon in third.

Aubrey Guymon (EHS) took first in the 200 free with Ellie Hanson (CHS) in second and Jennacie Jeffery (CHS) in third. In the 200 IM, Melody Lake (EHS) finished in first with Alyssa Chamberlain (CHS) in second and Kanyon Christensen (CHS) in third.

Then, in the 100 fly, Aspen Jensen (EHS) came in first. The 100 free went to Mia Crompton (CHS) followed by Hadley Bower (CHS) in second and Abby Morris (EHS) in third. Crompton was back on top in the 100 breast followed by Carley Young (EHS) in second and Purity Mason (CHS) in third.

Sydney Carter (EHS) finished second in the 50 free with Hadley Bower (CHS) in third. In the 500 free, Ada Bradford (CHS) took second with Chamberlain in third. Back on the podium, Guymon came in second place in the 100 back with Lake in third.

After all the points were tallied, Carbon once more found itself on top in the girls’ standings with 339 to Emery’s 307. Grand came in third with 159 points ahead of Gunnison Valley in fourth with 57 points.

On the boys’ side, Gabe Ibanez (CHS) has been excellent and he once more took first in the 200 IM, while Kade Larsen (EHS) came in third. Larsen then won the 100 free with Bryant Durant (EHS) in second and Cameron Jones (CHS) in third. Boyd Bradford (CHS) took first in the 500 free with Alex Frederick (EHS) in second and Adam Olsen (EHS) in third.

Mason Engar (CHS) came in second in the 200 free followed by Frederick in third. Nathan Engar (CHS) later took second in the 50 free. Coming in second and third, respectively, in the 100 fly was Jacob Fauver (EHS) and Tyler Frandsen (EHS). Frandsen would later improve his standing in the 100 back by finishing in second place with M. Engar in third.

In the final individual event of the afternoon (100 breast), Ibanez took second with Parker Jensen (EHS) in third. Emery would go on to take first with 354.5 points followed by Carbon (292), Grand (180) and Gunnison (131.5).

The Spartans will head to Canyon View this weekend while Carbon does not have a meet this week.