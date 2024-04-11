Carbon and Emery Softball Split Games *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Spartans traveled to Price to face the Lady Dinos for their second meeting of the year. Nearly a month ago, the two teams played at the beginning of the spring season, where Emery defeated Carbon 5-3 in a close game that came down to the wire. The story was the same, as the crowd was set for a back and forth competitive battle between the crosstown rivals.

Carbon would take the early lead after two innings, where Emery matched them and tied the game by the fourth inning. Carbon scored two more runs, giving them the advantage going into the seventh inning. The Lady Spartans scored two runs in the top of seven, tying the game once more.

It came down to the Lady Dinos last at bat, as they would successfully get on base and eventually reach home plate, securing the victory for the Carbon squad. Carbon would get the win, 6-5, splitting the region games this season between the two clubs.

Adri Abeyta batted .500, with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Samantha Riddle also had a double in the game, with a run scored for the home team. Brielle Sandoval also went .500, with a run batted in and a run scored.

Kylan Sorenson went six innings on the mound, finishing with six strikeouts. Sorenson also had an RBI and a run scored on the offensive side. Brailee Peterson finished with an RBI and a run scored, helping the Lady Dinos get their fifth region win.

For the visiting team, Madi Bunnell had a stolen base, scored two RBIs and was walked on her four plate appearances. Brooklyn Ekker went .500 on the day, with a runner batted in and a run scored.

Katelyn Nielson and Kali Jensen would both also score an RBI and have a stolen base for the Emery squad. Tailynn Minchey was walked twice with a hit, a run scored and a stolen base. Kallee Lake was on the mound for all six innings, ending the day with five strikeouts.

Both teams were right back at it as the Emery squad faced North Sevier on Wednesday, then returned home before a game against Richfield this Friday. Carbon battled another region opponent in Nephi, against Juab Wednesday, will face Richfield on Thursday and North Sanpete on Friday for three straight away games to close out their busy week.