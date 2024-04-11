How Is Life in Price?

Price City has joined with USU’s Utah Wellbeing Project to conduct a public wellbeing survey. All Price residents aged 18 and older are urged to have their voice heard by participating in this survey, which should only take 10 minutes out of a day.

“The goal of this survey is to better understand the life conditions of people in Utah cities and towns and how different aspects of wellbeing vary from person to person and place to place,” USU shared. “Results will be shared with your city’s leaders.”

The survey will not collect any identifying information from participants, though open comments will be shared with city leaders. Public reporting on survey data is only done at the city level, not about individuals. All questions are important, though participants can decline to answer any they choose.

Those that are interested in accessing the survey may do so here.