Carbon and Emery Swimmers Compete in Richfield

The Dinos and Spartans traveled to Richfield on Tuesday to participate in a meet. The three teams faced off, keeping it close in the end.

The Lady Dinos started off strong as they won the 200-yard free relay with Emery close behind by a two-second margin. Emery’s Purity Mason responded with a victory in the 100-yard breast while teammate Acelyn Migliori placed first in the 100-yard breast.

Carbon’s Alyssa Chamberlain had a perfect day with 40 points, winning the 200- and 500-yard free swims. Fellow Dino Ada Bradford also topped the podium in the 200-yard IM.

The Carbon girls had some great performances from Hadley Bower, Mia Crompton, Ember Lyman, Lily Thayn and Rachel Blackburn. Emery girls also had solid performances by Illyria Mason, Jessie Childs and Melody Lake, the Stewart’s Marketplace Athlete of the Week.

On the boys’ side, Carbon’s Cameron Jones took first in 200-yard free along with a second place finish in 100-yard back. Mason Engar, also of Carbon, placed first in the 200-yard IM. Rounding out Carbon’s first place finishes was Bracken Hansen as he won the 500-yard free.

The Emery boys won their first relay of the day, beating Carbon by just four seconds in the 200-yard free relay. The Emery boys also had a couple first place finishes with Will Stilson winning the 100-yard free. Trek Peterson also had an impressive day, winning the 50-yard free and placing second in 100-yard free.

There were other great performance by Emery’s Kade Larsen, Parker Jensen and Chase Huggard, along with Carbon’s Ky Earl, Leland Kepsel and Spencer Hepworth.

In the end, Richfield took the top spot with 799.5 points, followed by Carbon with 746.5 points and Emery close behind with 740 points. It is fitting that next up will be the grudge match on Nov. 21 with Carbon traveling to Emery’s Aquatic Center along with Grand.