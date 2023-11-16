Don’t Miss the November BEAR General Meeting

Press Release

The monthly BEAR General Meeting will be on Nov. 30 at the USU Eastern Campus, Alumni Room, Jennifer Leavitt Student Center beginning promptly at 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. This month’s BEAR General Meeting will be focused on the San Rafael Energy Research Center (SRERC) situated in Emery County.

The San Rafael Energy Research Center supports technology and workforce development assisting changing energy trends throughout the nation. They understand the impact these changes will have on our coal dependent region and also recognize the need to create economic stability, growth and to keep up with technological advances in global energy trends in order to remain a key asset in energy production.

The SRERC partners with Emery County, Utah State University, Brigham Young University, University of Utah, Utah Office of Energy Development, Utah State Legislature, Utah Community Impact Board, Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments and private sector entities to develop sustainable energy technologies. They envision this facility being a leading global energy research facility that will have an effect on the energy industry worldwide.

Dr. Jeremy Pearson will be the presenter. Dr. Pearson serves as the Director of the San Rafael Energy Research Center in Emery County where he works with local leadership and universities to research and commercialize groundbreaking sustainable energy technologies. Dr. Pearson received an undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering from Brigham Young University and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of California Irvine. Dr. Pearson has worked in the energy field in nuclear energy and advanced unconventional fossil fuels as well as in energy policy, having served in 2015 in Washington D.C. as a AAAS Science and Engineering Fellow in the office of Senator Orrin G. Hatch, and briefly as an Energy Security Fellow for SAFE (Securing America’s Future Energy).