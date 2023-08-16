Carbon and Emery Tennis Meet on the Court

Rackets swung as the Lady Dinos met the Lady Spartans on the court on Tuesday morning for a match. To begin, Lady Dino Ella Anderson dominated the first singles set against Emery High School (EHS)’s Brooklynn Ekker, going 6-4, 6-0.

Cheyenne Bingham (EHS) then faced off against Carbon High School (CHS)’s Audrey Hatch. The competition was back and forth between the two of them, with Hatch taking the lead in the first set 2-6 before Bingham took the charge in the second and third with two 6-2 wins.

The third singles match between Carbon’s Izabelle Pugliese and Emery’s Chloe Wagner was similar, with Wagner taking the first set 4-6 and Pugliese dominating the latter two with 6-1, 6-2.

For fourth singles, Bingham returned to the court to face Lady Dino Gianna Valdez. Bingham had a successful swinging arm this time, winning both sets with 4-1 and 4-0. The competition was heavy and the schedule remained full as the game turned to doubles, with 8 doubles matches taking place.

The first was CHS’s Lyndie Richardson and Allena Ison going against Emery’s Tailynn Minchey and Acelyn Migliori. The Lady Dinos swept the competition with 6-1, 6-4. Emmalee Miller and Veronica Cartwright of CHS then met with Julia Peterson and Kallee Oliver (EHS) for the second doubles. Carbon once again secured the victory at 6-0, 6-1.

Third doubles saw CHS’s Kiley Sasser and Ember Dalton going to the court with Lily Sorenson and Taya Cowley. Carbon took the first set 6-2, Emery took the second 5-7 and then Carbon came back in the third, 7-5.

In fourth doubles, Emme Stockdale and Leah Sweeney of Carbon faced off against Peterson and Oliver, proving a tight competition. Carbon took the first set 4-2, Emery gained the second set advantage at 0-4 and then the third set ended 0-0 (8-6).

The competition continued when Lady Spartans Izzi Turner and Tatum Jensen went up against Ava Wood and Mandy Riggs of CHS. The first and second set both ended 4-3 (7-3, 7-2), respectively. In sixth doubles, CHS’s Jocelyn Dimick and Cecily Riley went up against Dorian Price and Tandy Bennett of EHS. Carbon took the first set 4-1, Emery took the second 3-4 and the third ended 0-0 (7-5).

Finally, the seventh and eighth doubles were hosted. CHS’s Abby Tharp and Amelia Leech represented in the seventh doubles against Abby Jensen and Brindlayn Grange. CHS dominated the sets 4-2, 4-0. The competition ended in eighth doubles when Carbon’s Lisa Chen and Ireland Keil met Emery’s Turner and Jensen.

Emery secured these sets 4-1, 4-0. The day ended with Carbon securing the overall win 4-1. The CHS player of the match was Emmalee Miller.