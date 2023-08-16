Carbon Opens with a Win

The Lady Dinos kicked off the season with a non-region win against Union on Tuesday. Carbon used the home court to its advantage, easily taking the game 3-1.

The Blue and White came out of the gates with a 25-19 first set win. The second set mirrored the first as the Dinos were once again victorious, 25-19, to go up 2-0.

The visiting Cougars found some fire in the third set, looking for a comeback. Union won its first and only set in the third, 25-21, but Carbon shut the door in the fourth. The Dinos outpaced their opponents 25-18 to secure the win.

Carbon (1-0) will have a week to prepare for its next game, which will be on the road. The Dinos will face Juab (1-1) on Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.