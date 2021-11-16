Carbon and Emery Travel to Cedar Invite

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon, Emery and more than 10 other swim teams met up in Cedar City over the weekend for a big, early meet. The schools included Region 12 newcomer, Canyon View, allowing the Dinos and Spartans to get a glimpse of their future competition. There were also several large schools like Crimson Cliffs, Davis, Pine View and Tooele, to name a few.

Girls’ Events

Tyrca Jaramillo (CHS) had the best finish of the weekend when she took first in the 100 breast. She edged out Kensley Messinger (Crimson Cliffs) by 19 hundredths of a second. Thalyn Lyman also had a great showing in the 50 free when she finished in second. Fellow Lady Dino Alyssa Chamberlain ended in fifth while Sydney Carter (EHS) took 10th.

Later on, Chamberlain took sixth in the 100 free and Lyman touched the wall in ninth. In the 200 IM, Aubrey Guymon (EHS) ended in seventh. The Lady Dinos took fifth in the 400 free relay while the Lady Spartans also took fifth in the 200 free relay.

Boys’ Events

Carbon Gabe Ibanez took third in the 100 fly and fifth in the 200 IM. His teammate, Camden Chamberlain, took fourth in the 500 free and sixth in the 200 free. Emery’s Dax Minchey finished in sixth in the 50 free and seventh in the 100 free. Finally, in the 200 medley relay, the Dinos took fifth.

Unfortunately, no team scores were available at the time of this article. Next weekend, Carbon will head to Richfield. Emery, on the other hand, will have a break from meets until December.