Carbon and Emery Youngsters Hunt for Easter Fun

By Traci Bishop and Julie Johansen

The upcoming Easter holiday brings with it a time to celebrate, warmer weather and many opportunities for local youth to have a great time.

Though many events were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the annual Easter egg hunt at Wellington City was once hosted. Prepared with their baskets and bags, youngsters gathered with their families at the city park on Saturday.

Each year, areas of the park are cordoned off with certain age groups in mind to give the children the best opportunity at nabbing up many colorful eggs with goodies inside. Following the hunt, the children were encouraged to open their eggs and search for a paper with a letter on it.

These letters corresponded with certain prizes that the children were able to collect, such as stuffed animals, more candy and other various goodies. The Easter Bunny himself also stopped by and visited with the kids for photo opportunities and memories to make.

Ferron City also celebrated Easter a little early with an eggs-stravaganza on Saturday at the fairgrounds metal building. Easter themed games were set up around the interior of the building.

The games were overseen by the Ferron Youth City Council. A chance to find the lucky egg, a cupcake walk, pictures with the Easter Bunny, a ring toss and several other games were well attended by little and big Easter enthusiasts.